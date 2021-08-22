Muharram in Shia cities of Dagestan, Russia+ Video

SHAFAQNA- The Muslims of the Republic of Dagestan, Russia, especially in the large Shia cities of Makhachkala, Darband and Kizlyar in the North Caspian Sea, hold special mourning programs for martyrdom anniversary of Aba Abdullah Al-Hussain (A.S), every year and these days, they also attend the ceremonies in accordance with the Corona health protocols.

In Makhachkala, the capital of the Republic of Dagestan, people attend the Khamenei Mosque in this city every day during Muharram and commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions.

The Imam of Makhachkala Mosque in this ceremony, emphasize the importance of the Ashura uprising in the history of Islam as a dividing line between opposition to religion and the achievements of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

Khamenei Mosque is the only Shia mosque in Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan. It was built more than 100 years ago by two brothers, Haj Assadollah and Haj Lotfatullah Khamenei. During the Soviet era, the mosque was converted into a gymnasium, which after its collapse in 1991, the Shia community managed to take over the mosque, rebuild and reopen it.

Darband or Darbent, the city with the largest Shia population in Russia, is also witnessing a mourning ceremony for Karbala, in which Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S).

Explaining the days of the beginning of Islam after the death of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the gradual return of aristocracy and ignorant traditions, the clerics emphasize that Imam Hussain’s (A.S) uprising caused these inhuman approaches to be condemned forever in the history of Islam.

The mosque of Kizlyar city of Dagestan, with the holding of mourning ceremonies for the month of Muharram, these days is witnessing the presence of a large group of Muslims who, perform the traditional ritual of mourning.

The majority of Russian Shia population in the Republic of Dagestan live on the northwestern shore of the Caspian Sea. It is estimated that in the city of Darband as the largest concentrated Shia community in the country, there are about one hundred thousand Shia Muslims, in Makhachkala there are five thousand shia Muslims and in Kizlyar region there are about two thousand shia Muslims.

Darband, 2,000 years old, is the only Russian Shia city in the Republic of Dagestan in the North Caspian Sea, whose people hold Muharram ceremonies with special splendor every year.

Darband has been registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List as one of the least changed cities.

This city, which divides the Caucasus region into northern and southern parts, has historically been mentioned as the gateway for Islam to enter this region and Russia. Darband has witnessed dozens of wars, occupations and liberations throughout history, but despite many events, its original face remains almost intact and is therefore registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The forts and fortifications of Darband, which were a 40-kilometer stone wall built during the reign of Khosrow I Anoshirvan, stretched from the mountains to the Caspian Sea coast and were a very strong line of defense against the invaders.

The existence of several ancient Persian inscriptions from the Sassanid era in praise of Shah Abbas Safavid is one of the remnants of the Iranian rule over this city.

The current Darband, with an area of ​​1,776 square kilometers and a population of 123,720, is one of the most important cities in the Republic of Dagestan.

Shia and Azeri Muslims make up the largest community in the city of Darband, and another part of its population is made up of Lezgins, Dargins, Russians, Tabasaran, Armenians, Aguls and Tats.

According to historical information, the Shia community of Darband is one of the first Muslim communities in Russia.

The Darband Shia community was formed in the first decades of Islam with the arrival of the followers of this religion in the Caucasus, and the Muslims of the region have preserved all their long-inherited customs.

For example, in the afternoon, the call to prayer is heard in the city and the believers are called to the mosque to offer prayers.

At this time, Muslims are flocking to the city’s mosques, especially as many are trying to attend the Darband Grand Mosque, Russia’s oldest mosque, where Shias and Sunnis pray.

Before the Russian Socialist Revolution of 1917 and the coming to power of the Soviet government, Muslims from different parts of Dagestan used to go to the Darband Grand Mosque for Friday prayers, but now this custom has diminished and on Fridays only residents of the city and its surroundings offer prayers in this mosque.

The Muslims of Darband and the surrounding areas also hold glorious Muharram mourning ceremonies, and mourning processions move to different parts of the city. Islamic holidays such as Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr are also celebrated in Darband with a large presence in mosques.

Darband Grand Mosque, with a history of nearly 1400 years, is one of the five oldest mosques in the world, many parts of which are built of stone and mortar, still remain intact.

The 2,000-year-old Narin Qaleh castle, built during the reign of Khosrow I Anoshirvan and his father, the Sassanid Ghobad, as the roof of the Sassanid civilization, is a symbol of the city of Darband and is located on the heights of this historic city on the Caspian Sea.

The high stone walls of Narin Qaleh castle, which stretched from the Caucasus Mountains to the shores of the Caspian Sea and were at that time a stronghold against the invasion of the Berbers and the invading tribes of the north, still stand and make this city one of the greatest museums in history.

Darband is also a city of stone inscriptions in Persian, the most famous of which is the stone inscriptions related to the Ashura by Mohtasham Kashani.

Russia, a country of 146 million people, has about 30 million Muslims, with an estimated 3 million Shias.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English