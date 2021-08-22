Why the issue of ‘enjoining good and forbidding wrong’ is so important in Imam Hussain’s (AS) movement?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Hussain (AS) went to Karbala for the very important matter of ‘Amr bil Ma’aroof wa Nahi Anil Monkar; enjoining good and forbidding wrong’ and he is martyred on this way and for the sake of carrying out this crucial Divine Duty, as he described in his will and testament: My uprising is not due to rebellion or have fun or act corruptly or oppression; I only rose up to reform the religion of my grandfather (the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)). And I want to encourage people to do what is right and forbid evil by discouraging people from doing what is wrong (Amr bil Ma’aroof wa Nahi Anil Monkar) [1].

Addressing his supports in Karbala, Imam Hussain (AS) emphasized the importance of this point by saying: Indeed, you can see what has happened to us, the world has changed its face, it is unknown, and the goodness has turned away from it, and this process is continuing in a fast pace; and nothing is left of it except scraps like bit of water at the bottom of a dish, and nothing left except a degrading life, like a bad grazing land. Do you not see that the truth is ignored and the falsehood is not prevented? With this situation a believer must be eager to meet God (meaning, through martyrdom). Truly, I do not see death except prosperity, and living with oppressors as reproach and discomfort [2].

