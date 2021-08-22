Astan Quds Hussaini: Ashura day ceremony & Tawirij mourning procession held without any problems

SHAFAQNA- The Deputy Head of Astan Quds Hussaini announced in a statement: The security, service and health plans of this Astan for the Ashura day ceremony as well as the mourning procession of Tawirij were successfully held and this Astan was able to hold the ceremony with the presence of a large number of pilgrims and Mourners and in very good order and without any security incidents.

“Hassan Rashid Al-abayechi” referring to this issue added: Astan Quds Hussaini used all its potentials and facilities to hold the ceremony of the first ten days of Muharram and especially the mourning procession of Tawirij and the plans of this Astan which entered the executive phase from the first day of Muharram, were held successfully.

Al-abayechi pointed out that more than six million pilgrims attended the “Rakdat Tawirij” mourning ceremony, adding: “In the first ten days of Muharram, there were no security incidents during the Tawirij mourning procession.”

