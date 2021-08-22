Raisi: Any delay in releasing Iranian assets in Japan unacceptable

Appreciating Japan’s humanitarian assistance to Iran in the fight against COVID-19, President Raisi expressed hope that the continuation of cooperation between the two states in this field will help eradicate the global coronavirus disease in both countries and the world.

Emphasizing the need to free Iran’s financial resources in Japan, he noted that any delay in the release of Iranian frozen assets in the Japanese banks is not justifiable for Iran.

In reaction to the Japanese Foreign Minister’s remarks on the need and importance of implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as an international agreement, President Raisi said that it was the US that withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and expanded the anti-Iran sanctions.

Criticizing the Europeans for remaining indifferent to the US sanctions in violation of the deal and for not abiding by their commitments under the deal, he reiterated that any country that does not abide by its JCPOA commitments must be held accountable.

Emphasizing that Iran basically sees no problem with negotiations, the Iranian President said that there are not any justifications for the continuation of the US sanctions against the Iranians.

Elsewhere, referring to the developments in Afghanistan, President Raisi said that Iran welcomes any efforts by the Japanese government and regional states to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported and continues to support peace and stability in Afghanistan, while Iran believes that it is up to Afghans themselves that should make decisions on Afghanistan.

Considering the security of regional and international waters to be in the interest of all, he said that Iran considers creating any insecurity in the region dangerous for regional and international security and Iran opposes it.

The Iranian president further condemned the US bullying that threatens the independence, freedom, and identity of nations, emphasizing that it is necessary that nations confront unilateralism and monopolizing power by bullying powers.

Toshimitsu Motegi, for his part, congratulated President Raisi on his election victory and stressed developing and deepening the long-standing relations between the two states.

He further reiterated his country’s support for the JCPOA as an international agreement that benefits all, saying that Japan has always worked in line with the security of the region.

Referring to the Afghanistan developments, he said that Tokyo supports the diplomatic efforts of the states of the region to achieve peace and stability in the region, adding that the Japanese principled position is that problems and issues should be resolved peacefully and through dialogue.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi arrived in Tehran earlier today to meet Iranian officials on bilateral and international issues.