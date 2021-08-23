How is it possible to be your own enemy?

SHAFAQNA – A man wrote a letter to one of the Prophet of Islam’s (PBUH) companion (Sahabah) and asked for advice. In reply the Sahabi wrote: Do not be bad toward the one who you like more than anyone else! That man did not understand and asked for explanation about the advice. That man asked: How can I be bad toward the one who I like a lot? The Sahabi replied: Yes, it is possible; my purpose of mentioning the one who you like more than anyone else is (in fact) yourself. By ignorance and thinking that you are doing good for yourself, (in fact) you are being bad to yourself. All those sins that you commit, thinking to yourself that you are benefitting from them, on the contrary all these (sinful) acts in fact are nothing but enmity and hostile behaviour toward yourself [1].

