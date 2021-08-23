Who and what killed Imam Hussain (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – In killing Imam Hussain (AS), the Arab tribe was involved heavily. Sometimes we ask: Who killed Imam Hussain (AS)? And other times we ask: What killed Imam Hussain (AS)? What killed Imam Hussain (AS) is more important than who killed him. Ignorance and incorrect recognition killed Imam Hussain (AS), but one of the reasons of killing him is that ignorant tribal feelings which was present among Arabs [1].

[1] Islam wa Mas’a’leye Melliyyat, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 68.