Report: Britain sponsors Bahraini institutions violating women’s rights

SHAFAQNA- The British newspaper “The Independent” has revealed that Britain is using the proceeds of British taxpayers to finance a government institution in Bahrain accused of covering up torture and rape of female activists.

Documents released in the framework of freedom of information show that the British government’s covert support of millions of pounds in the countries of the Persian Gulf region includes funding for a very controversial institution that is believed to have hidden documents of rape and torture of active women in 2017.

“It’s not a word to describe the suffering I suffered at the hands of the Bahraini security forces, and I was nervous when I found out that Britain was funding the organization,” Ms. Yousef, a former Bahraini government employee who was imprisoned after his conviction in April 2017 and is suspected of being raped and ill-treated in prison, told the newspaper.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English