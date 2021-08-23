Holy Kaaba to be washed with Rose water, Zamzam water

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The governor of Mecca Region will wash the Holy Kaaba on Monday, August 23.

Prince Khalid will wash the Kaaba from inside with a mixture that consists of the finest rose water and Zamzam water. President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Abdulrahman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais reiterated that the occasion of washing the Holy Kaaba demonstrates the great care given to the Two Holy Mosques.

Sheikh Al-Sudais noted that washing the Holy Kaaba ceremony for this year will be subject to intensified precautionary measures in light of the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

He affirmed that the Presidency exerts best efforts in accordance with precautionary and preventive measures being issued by the government, the Saudi Gazette reported.