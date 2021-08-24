Which characteristics can be gained by following Ahlul Bayt (AS) according to Imam Hussain (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) who said: Anyone who come to us (follow Ahlul Bayt (AS)) will not lose four characteristics (at least will gain four characteristics).

Will hear strong and firm signs Will have fair/just judgment Will meet useful/beneficial/helpful brother (s) Will have the rewards of companionship and socialising with scholars and the learned ones [1].

[1] Kashfu Qummah, Vol. 2, Page 208.