Date :Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 | Time : 09:59 |ID: 227629 | Print

Which characteristics can be gained by following Ahlul Bayt (AS) according to Imam Hussain (AS)?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) who said: Anyone who come to us (follow Ahlul Bayt (AS)) will not lose four characteristics (at least will gain four characteristics).

  1. Will hear strong and firm signs
  2. Will have fair/just judgment
  3. Will meet useful/beneficial/helpful brother (s)
  4. Will have the rewards of companionship and socialising with scholars and the learned ones [1].

[1] Kashfu Qummah, Vol. 2, Page 208.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *