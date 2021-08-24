https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/ahlul-bait2.jpg 282 280 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-08-24 09:59:162021-08-24 09:59:16Which characteristics can be gained by following Ahlul Bayt (AS) according to Imam Hussain (AS)?
Which characteristics can be gained by following Ahlul Bayt (AS) according to Imam Hussain (AS)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) who said: Anyone who come to us (follow Ahlul Bayt (AS)) will not lose four characteristics (at least will gain four characteristics).
- Will hear strong and firm signs
- Will have fair/just judgment
- Will meet useful/beneficial/helpful brother (s)
- Will have the rewards of companionship and socialising with scholars and the learned ones [1].
[1] Kashfu Qummah, Vol. 2, Page 208.
