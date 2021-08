https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/IMG_20210824_183525_090.jpg 750 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian 2021-08-24 15:07:22 2021-08-24 15:58:33 Video: Absolute obedience to the Imam (AS)