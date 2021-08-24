Every 10 minutes, a Yemeni child dies of starvation and disease

SHAFQANA- UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H. Fore at the UN Security Council says a Yemeni child dies every ten minutes from starvation and preventable diseases. Meanwhile, the Saudi coalition’s aggression against Yemen continues for the seventh consecutive year.

“The aggression against Yemen has led to the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, with 21 million people, including 11 million children, in need of humanitarian assistance to survive,” she said. “About 400,000 children are malnourished and are in imminent danger of death,” the UN official said.

The Ain Al-Insaniyah Center for Law and Development had previously revealed that Saudi-led coalition attacks in Yemen has killed 17,176 people, including 3,842 children, 2,400 women and 10,934 men. The number of wounded in this war has reached 26 thousand 715 people, including 4 thousand 225 children, 2832 women and 19658 men.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English