Tokyo 2020 Paralympics| Iran Caravan Parade (Photos)

SHAFQANA- The Iranian convoy paraded at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Female archer Zahra Nemati and male thrower Mohammad Arekhi carried Iran’s flag in the ceremony.

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics started at 15:30 Iranian time and 20:00 local time. The Iranian convoy with a number of its athletes and coaches entered the track of the Tokyo Olympic Stadium as the 18th country. The competition of Iranian athletes in the Tokyo Paralympics will start tomorrow and will continue until September 4th. With 62 athletes, Iran is in the top 10 Paralympic countries.



