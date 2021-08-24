Date :Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 | Time : 16:44 |ID: 227677 | Print

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics| Iran Caravan Parade (Photos)

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFQANA- The Iranian convoy paraded at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Female archer Zahra Nemati and male thrower Mohammad Arekhi carried Iran’s flag in the ceremony.

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics started at 15:30 Iranian time and 20:00 local time. The Iranian convoy with a number of its athletes and coaches entered the track of the Tokyo Olympic Stadium as the 18th country. The competition of Iranian athletes in the Tokyo Paralympics will start tomorrow and will continue until September 4th. With 62 athletes, Iran is in the top 10 Paralympic countries.


This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Efforts are underway to defuse ongoing tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia: Sartaj Aziz
Sheikh Nadir Jaffer , head of External Tableegh of World Federation KSIMC World Federation of Khoja Shia Ithna-Asheri Muslim Communities: A pioneer of humanitarian services
Iraqi PM meets with Iran Supreme leader
Iran will negotiate if US lifts all sanctions, Zarif says
Iran announced its readiness to help resolve Turkey-Syria differences over Idlib
Muslim countries on the way to develop COVID-19 vaccine
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *