Iranian artists shine at Serbia’s ‘anti-war’ caricature festival

The festival’s top works were awarded prizes and Iran’s Khanizadeh’s artwork was awarded a bronze plaque during a ceremony held in the city of Kragujevac, Serbia.

According to the officials in the festival, 987 artworks from 469 artists from 47 countries participated in the competition, and the jury, headed by Masoud Shojai Tabatabai, the Iranian artist, selected 80 of the best works to participate in the festival and was displayed to the public at the “October 21 Memorial Museum” in Kragujevac.

In this festival, the works of Alireza Pakdel and Hossein Solouki from Iran also received the awards of Bielsko-Biala and Carrara from the cities of peace.