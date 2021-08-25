UN envoy to Yemen to begin mission on September 5th

SHAFAQNA- The new UN envoy to Yemen will begin his official mission on September 5th.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General appointed Hans Grundberg of Sweden as the new UN envoy to Yemen, replacing Martin Griffiths.

Grundberg is the fourth UN envoy since 2011 to take up his post on September 5th.

He took office a few months after Griffiths’ term ended, and Saudi Arabia and the United States welcomed his appointment.

Grundberg has been the EU Ambassador to Yemen since September 2019 and has more than 20 years of experience in international affairs, including more than 15 years in conflict resolution, negotiation and mediation in the Middle East.

He also chaired the Gulf Affairs Department at the Swedish Foreign Ministry during the 2018 talks between the two sides in Yemen in Sweden, which led to the signing of the Stockholm Agreement.

