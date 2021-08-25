What did the famous Arab Poet say about Ziarat of Imam Hussain (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – The famous Arab Poet, Hemyari wrote: Go for Ziarat of the grave of Imam Hussain (AS) and say to that holy body: (May) continuous Rain of Mercy (from God) quenches your thirst. Cry like a mother who lost a child with a burning heart for that pure nature (Imam Hussain (AS) who is the child of the pure-natured father (Imam Ali (AS) and mother (Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA); the daughter of the Prophet (PBUH)) [1].

[1] Seyyed Ismaeil Hemyari, Al-Ghadir, Vol. 2, Page 235.