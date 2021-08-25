https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/imam-hussain3.jpg 212 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-08-25 09:40:152021-08-25 09:40:15What did the famous Arab Poet say about Ziarat of Imam Hussain (AS)?
What did the famous Arab Poet say about Ziarat of Imam Hussain (AS)?
SHAFAQNA – The famous Arab Poet, Hemyari wrote: Go for Ziarat of the grave of Imam Hussain (AS) and say to that holy body: (May) continuous Rain of Mercy (from God) quenches your thirst. Cry like a mother who lost a child with a burning heart for that pure nature (Imam Hussain (AS) who is the child of the pure-natured father (Imam Ali (AS) and mother (Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA); the daughter of the Prophet (PBUH)) [1].
[1] Seyyed Ismaeil Hemyari, Al-Ghadir, Vol. 2, Page 235.
