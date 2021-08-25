Washington plans to open a consulate in East Jerusalem in the near future

SHAFAQNA- The new US administration is planning to open a consulate in East Jerusalem, Israeli Channel 13 reported.

The channel reported that Washington plans to open the consulate in the near future, and that the consulate will provide services to Palestinian residents in Jerusalem.

Channel 13 reported that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was fundamentally opposed to the idea, and that Tel Aviv had not yet officially responded to the issue because it did not want to draw attention to it in order to avoid confrontation with the Americans.

The network said that if Bennett succeeds in postponing the issue on the agenda of US President Joe Biden during his current visit to Washington, it will be considered a success for him, but if he fails, this may lead to a confrontation.

Bennett left for Washington on Tuesday on his first business trip.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English