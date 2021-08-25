Date :Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 | Time : 09:43 |ID: 227723 | Print

Washington plans to open a consulate in East Jerusalem in the near future

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The new US administration is planning to open a consulate in East Jerusalem, Israeli Channel 13 reported.

The channel reported that Washington plans to open the consulate in the near future, and that the consulate will provide services to Palestinian residents in Jerusalem.

Channel 13 reported that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was fundamentally opposed to the idea, and that Tel Aviv had not yet officially responded to the issue because it did not want to draw attention to it in order to avoid confrontation with the Americans.

The network said that if Bennett succeeds in postponing the issue on the agenda of US President Joe Biden during his current visit to Washington, it will be considered a success for him, but if he fails, this may lead to a confrontation.

Bennett left for Washington on Tuesday on his first business trip.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Turkey sent trucks of equipment to reinforce military units in Syrian border+ Video
Iran, US UN envoy: Iran position on talks won’t change with White House reshuffles
Al-Kazemi: In a strategic dialogue, withdrawal of US troops from Iraq was emphasized
IHRC marks Genocide Memorial Day to prevent future atrocities+ Video
The US have many motives to orchestrate attacks on Saudi oilfields
Chinese FM said: Soleimani's killing is an abuse of US military force
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *