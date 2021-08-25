https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Surah-Al-Fajr.jpg 182 182 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-08-25 09:45:432021-08-25 09:45:43Surah Al-Fajr and Imam Hussain (AS)
Surah Al-Fajr and Imam Hussain (AS)
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadiq (AS) who said: Surah Al-Fajr is the Surah of Hussain ibn Ali (AS). It is also narrated by Abu Basir (RA) from Imam Sadiq (AS) that in Ayah 27 of Surah Al-Fajr: “To the righteous soul will be said: O’ thou soul, in (complete) rest and satisfaction.” ‘Nafsul Motma’innah, the righteous soul’ refers to Imam Hussain (AS) [1].
