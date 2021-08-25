Date :Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 | Time : 09:45 |ID: 227731 | Print

Surah Al-Fajr and Imam Hussain (AS)

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadiq (AS) who said: Surah Al-Fajr is the Surah of Hussain ibn Ali (AS). It is also narrated by Abu Basir (RA) from Imam Sadiq (AS) that in Ayah 27 of Surah Al-Fajr: “To the righteous soul will be said: O’ thou soul, in (complete) rest and satisfaction.” ‘Nafsul Motma’innah, the righteous soul’ refers to Imam Hussain (AS) [1].

[1] Tafsir Noor Al-Thaqalayn, Vol. 5, Appendix to Tafsir of Surah Al-Fajr.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *