Summer Quranic courses for children conclude in Turkey

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Turkey’s Presidency of Religious Affairs Diyanet announced that some 2 million children successfully passed summer Quran memorization courses held all over the country.

According to tr.agency, the courses were organized for six weeks, from July 5 to August 20.

As many as 110 male and female experts managed the courses, organized at 61,000 mosques and 13,000 educational across Turkey

This year’s Quranic programs were held with the participation of 1.03 million boys and 874,000 girls.

The mosques and educational centers of Turkey hosted the in-person courses for 4 to 9 year-old children.

The children from 10 to 15 years of age attended both in-person and virtual courses and those aged 16 to 22 old took the online courses.

Besides Quran reading and memorization, the courses included lessons on religious teachings, Islamic ethics and Islamic sciences.

The participants were honored at the closing ceremony of the program at Hagia Sophia Mosque in Istanbul.