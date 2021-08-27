Shia answers: Why did Imam Hussain (A.S) rise against Yazid?

SHAFAQNA- Imam Hussain (A.S), as a divine leader, had duties to guide his ancestral nation. Therefore, considering the conditions of the Islamic society and the heresies and corruptions that had occurred, he considered it as his religious and divine duty to fight against Yazid.

The turning point of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) uprising was to counter Yazid and the enlightenment against him, because his corruptions were leading to eradicate the roots of Islam forever. In addition to the fact that Yazid was depraved and had moral and religious anomalies, the general policy of Bani Umayyah was to destroy the religion of Islam and it was necessary for someone to stand against it.

The goals of the Hussaini movement have been considered by all scholars and writers who have written about the rise of Imam Hussain (A.S) and the Karbala movement, and several answers have been given to the question: What was the purpose of Imam Hussain’s (AS) uprising against Yazid?



To answer this question, some researchers have mentioned worldly goals, some have addressed the issue with theories based on personal views and others based on historical analysis with different theological, political and social approaches. However, some of the answers are based on the words and sayings of the Imam (A.S) himself and present long-term and short-term goals for Imam Hussain’s (A.S) uprising. Fighting Yazid can be considered the short-term goal of Imam Hussain (A.S). Imam Hussain (A.S) believed that allegiance to Yazid is not in the interest of Islam and if the Muslim nation suffers from a person like Yazid, there will be no Islam. Therefore, when he realized that he would be forced into this allegiance, he left Medina for Mecca.

Another purpose that has been mentioned in the Imam’s own words is Amr bil Maʿruf wa Nahy ʿAnil Munkar (Enjoining the right and forbidding the wrong), which of course can include some other titles as well. At that time, many heresies and wrongs were prevalent in the society that the Imam (AS) had to fight against; But the biggest wrong thing was that a drunkard, and a sinner, would sit on the caliphate and succeed the Messenger of God, and the greatest right thing was that Muslims accepted the leadership of the Imam appointed by God.

The long- term goal of the Imam can also be considered “preserving Islam and reform the Ummah.” In the explanation, it should be noted that the succession of the Messenger of God (PBUH), after his death, was given to those who did not have the necessary qualifications and, nevertheless, were among the companions of the Prophet (PBUH) and with the intellectual help of Imam Ali (A.S) and some other righteous companions of the Prophet, some deviations were prevented. Muawiyah also ostensibly observed the Sharia to some extent. But Yazid knew no boundaries in atheism and immorality and compromising with him was not justifiable. Imam Hussain (A.S) addressed the ruler of Medina, who had asked the Imam (AS) to pledge allegiance to Yazid, and said:

“We are the tree of Prophethood (Nabuwwah) and the heart of Messengership (Risalah), and we are the place where the angels, descend and we are the mines of knowledge, and the fountainheads of wisdom. But Yazid is a wicked man, a drunkard, and a murderer of the respected people, and he is someone who openly commits immorality, and a person like me will not pledge allegiance to someone like him.”

Another point that clarifies Imam Hussain’s (A.S) motive for rising against Yazid is the general policies of the Umayyads.

Basically, the deviations that began gradually after the passing away of the Messenger of God (PBUH) were in areas that politicians could easily use to humiliate the people and justify their tyranny and coercion. The Umayyads played a major role in the emergence and spread of these deviations.

According to Imam Hussain (A.S), the Umayyads, in addition to being accused of oppression and enmity, were those who accepted obedience to Satan, abandoned obedience to God, created corruption and encroached the Baytul-Mal (public wealth). In addition, they distorted many religious concepts or used them in illegal ways. For example, “Obedience to the Imams”, “The necessity of the Muslim community” and “The sanctity of violating allegiance” were among the concepts that, although rooted in Islamic teachings, were severely abused by the Umayyads to ensure their survival in power.

In particular, the coming to power of Yazid showed that the Umayyads did not believe in any originality for Islam and that believing in it was only a cover for justifying and accepting their rule by the people. Yazid committed sins easily and openly and did not respect the title of “Caliph of the Messenger of God”. Silence in the face of such a person meant nothing but the destruction of Islam. Therefore, Imam Hussain (A.S) considered it necessary to rise against Yazid. If he achieved victory and formed a righteous government, he could correct the deviations; But even if there was no apparent victory, he could have clarified the corrupt nature of Yazid and could have prevented the registration of his violations and corruptions in the name of Islam.

*The series of articles “Shia answers” has been prepared and compiled by the Shafaqna International News Agency in order to provide short and simple answers to common questions about Islam and Shiism in different parts of the world. Answering these questions are done in collaboration with researchers and Islamic centers and based on online and library resources.