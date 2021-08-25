Halal Website Launched in Russia

SHAFAQNA-Named ‘All Islam’, it was launched during the Russia-Muslim World international economic gathering (the Kazan Summit 2021).

The website helps Russian Muslims buy and sell Halal products and services, according to RT Arabic.

Halal is that which adheres to Islamic law, as defined in the Quran.

The global industry for halal food and lifestyle products is estimated to be worth hundreds of billions of dollars and is multiplying as Muslim populations grow.

The three-day Kazan Summit 2021 was held in Kazan, the Russian Republic of Tatarstan on July 28-30.

It attracted some 4,750 visitors from 64 countries.

An exhibition of Russia Halal Expo was held at the event, the main theme of which was “conscious consumption”.