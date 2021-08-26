Date :Thursday, August 26th, 2021 | Time : 07:22 |ID: 227786 | Print

Canadian Imams call on Muslims to get vaccinated

SHAFAQNA- Canadian Imams urged Muslim community to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Twenty-five Muslim leaders have issued a joint statement pointing to “overwhelming, undeniable scientific evidence” of vaccine protection as a fourth wave targets mostly unvaccinated people.

The group said that delaying or avoiding vaccination — unless under the advice of a medical expert — puts lives in danger, which goes against the teachings of Islam. “We strongly urge unvaccinated Canadian Muslims (if there is anyone left) to get vaccinated,” the Imams say in the statement. “This will certainly help in saving lives”, CBC News reported.

 

