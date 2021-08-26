How did the poet describe the situation of Lady Zainab (SA) after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) on the Day of Ashura?

SHAFAQNA – In his poem about the situation of Lady Zainab (SA) [the sister of Imam Hussain (AS)] after the martyrdom of her brother Imam Hussain (AS), Abulqassem Al-Zahi, the famous Arab poet wrote: I seem to see (Lady) Zainab (SA) going round the body of (Imam) Hussain (AS), distressed and restless, and (her) forehead is smeared with the blood of his cut veins. She let out a sigh of despair from her broken and suffering heart; and Fatimah (SA) [the daughter of Imam Hussain (AS)] looking stunned at the strike of whip on her body [1].

[1] Abulqassem Al-Zahi the Poet, Biharul Anwaar, Vol. 45, Page 247.