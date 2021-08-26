https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/soul-1.png 181 279 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-08-26 10:19:312021-08-26 10:19:31What is the fiercest enemy of the human being?
What is the fiercest enemy of the human being?
SHAFAQNA – A knowledgeable wise person was asked: What is the meaning of this saying by the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Your ‘self/soul’ (Nafs) is your fiercest enemy? The wise person replied: Because if you are good to an enemy, he/she may eventually become your friend, but Nafs is the opposite; the more you fulfil its wishes, its enmity toward you increases and gets fiercer [1].
