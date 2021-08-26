What is the fiercest enemy of the human being?

SHAFAQNA – A knowledgeable wise person was asked: What is the meaning of this saying by the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Your ‘self/soul’ (Nafs) is your fiercest enemy? The wise person replied: Because if you are good to an enemy, he/she may eventually become your friend, but Nafs is the opposite; the more you fulfil its wishes, its enmity toward you increases and gets fiercer [1].

[1] Insaan-e-Kaamil, Shahid Mortea Motahhari (RA), Page 188.