First Quran in Serbian gifted to Al-Azhar’s representative

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Serbia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs gifted a copy of the Holy Quran’s first translation into the Serbian language to the representative of Al-Azhar Islamic Center in Cairo.

According to almasryalyoum.com, Mohammad Al-Zuvaini, Al-Azhar’s representative and Nikola Selaković, the Serbian minister, held a meeting on August 23 at the center’s office in Cairo.

Al-Zuvaini stressed the importance of disseminating moderation and strengthening peaceful coexistence and human brotherhood in the world.

He said that Al-Azhar is ready to hold educational programs for imams of mosques in Serbia to get them acquainted with Al-Azhar’s policies that are based on moderation.

Al-Azhar is in contact with imams of mosques in Europe to disseminate true Islam in the West, he added.The Serbian minister said for his part that his country pays respect to Al-Azhar and tries to boost cooperation with the center and interaction with Muslim societies in Serbia.

He gifted a copy of the first translation of Quran into Serbian dating back to the 19th century to Al-Azhar’s representative at the end of the meeting.