Iran, Pakistan FMs meet in Tehran

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Pakistani counterpart on Thursday.

Amir-Abdollahian, on his first day as Iranian Foreign Minister, met and held talks with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Tehran.

Earlier on Monday, during a virtual press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs will visit Iran on Wednesday.

He considered the visit of Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Tehran important and added relations between the two countries are deep and wide, and during the visit, in addition to discussing bilateral issues, we will open a third border crossing gateway between the two countries.

The meetings will focus on bilateral relations, enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and the law and order situation in the region, including Afghanistan.

