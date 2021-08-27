WSJ: Kabul airport blasts kill more than 100

SHAFQANA- The Wall Street Journal quoted a senior official at the Afghan Ministry of Health as saying that the total number of victims of the Kabul airport bombings, including those killed by US troops, had exceeded 100.

The attack killed at least 90 Afghan civilians and 13 US soldiers, the newspaper said.

The blasts took place near Kabul airport yesterday, with the first reportedly a suicide bomber and the second a car bomb.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English