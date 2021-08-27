How can the human being become a captive of Satan?

SHAFAQNA – Temptation and command are attributed to Satan and also Nafs (self, soul), but the main culprit and commander is Satan; and the direct/live agent and the one who obeys the command is the deceived Nafs. A Nafs which utilises inordinate desires (Shahwah) and anger (Qadhab) is employed by Satan and carries out temptations and orders of Satan within the soul and the body of the human being. The rebellious soul (Nafs Al-Ammarah) is the tempting agent as well as a medium of abuse, vice, and carrying out satanic plans; and Satan without this agent cannot do anything. Satan takes the human being captive through Nafs forces. Iblis’s temptation is a poison which if it does not enter the soul and affairs of the human being, cannot destroy the human being, and can only destroy a person by infiltrating and the consequent effect [1].

[1] Tasnim, the Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, Vol., Page 523.