What is the significance of the House of God?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Allah (SWT) has designated Ka’aba as an expressive symbol of Islam, and a safe and secure house for refugees. Allah (SWT) made Wajib to justify its right, and also made Hajj of Baytullah (God’s House) Wajib for all of you the human beings to go to pilgrimage and said: For the one who is able to go to the House of God, Hajj is Wajib for him/her; and the one who rejects this, God is needless of all the inhabitants of the world [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 1.