Activists demonstrate in front of White House in protest of Israeli PM‘s trip to US+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- A number of civil society activists protested in front of the White House yesterday in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s visit to the United States.

US President Joe Biden was scheduled to meet with Naftali Bennett yesterday, but the meeting was postponed to today (Friday) after the Kabul bombings.

The demonstration was attended by a group of American organizations, including the American Organization for Justice in Palestinian-related activities, the American Movement for Palestinian Rights, the Jewish Voice for Peace, and the idea of ​​justice, and the youth movement.

Activists said Biden supported the activities of the leader of an apartheid regime. They also said that the trip was not for peace but for the continuation of Israel’s expansionist actions against Palestine and its people.



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English