'Imam Hassan's (A.S) Thought' international conference planned in Iraq

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The organizing committee of the 8th edition of an international conference on Imam Hassan Mujtaba’s (A.S) Thought announced the themes of the program.

According to Al-Kafeel website, “Imam Hassan Mujtaba’s (A.S) Legacy in Human Studies” is the title of the conference.

It will be jointly organized by the General Office of Training in Babylon governorate, Al-Ameed Scientific Intellectual Society and Al-Kafeel University on September 10.

The secretariates of the Astans (custodianship) of the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (A.S) and Hazrat Abbas (A.S) in Karbala will supervise the international program.

“Imam Hassan (A.S) in encyclopedias, Imam Hassan (A.S) paving the way for Imam Hussein’s (A.S) uprising, and the stance taken by Imam Hassan (A.S) on what was called peace” are the themes of the conference.

The papers sent to the conference should be either in Arabic or in English and should not have been published so far.

