UAE’s Sharjah to host Islamic Arts Festival

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The 24th edition of the Islamic Arts Festival in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates, will be organized on December 24.

According to alroeya.com, this edition of the festival will be held under the patronage of Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, a member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates, the Ruler of Sharjah, and President of American University of Sharjah.

The city of Sharjah and Khor Fakkan will host this year’s international program which will be held with the participation of artists from the UAE and other countries.

Mohammad Al-Qaseer, director of the festival said that organization of the festival in the coronavirus pandemic period shows the significance attached to openning new windows to Islamic arts.

He added that the organizing committee of the festival tries to hold the art programs in all parts of Sharjah to provide the opportunity for those interested to watch the festival.