UNICEF: 76 Iraqi children killed, injured by explosive devices since the beginning of the year

SHAFAQNA – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported that 76 Iraqi children were killed and injured by bombs and mortars left over from the war against ISIS.

UNICEF is deeply concerned after the reported deaths of a child casualties in the past month and saying that the blasts killed 35 children and injured 41 others. In 2020, six children were killed and 12 were injured.

“UNICEF also urges the Government of Iraq and the donor community to support the scale-up and provision of Explosive Ordnance Risk Education activities so that children and other community members receive explosive ordnance risk education in schools and communities in all areas previously affected by conflict in Iraq.”

