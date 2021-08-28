Al-Kazemi meets with Macron at Prime Minister’s Palace

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi hosted French President Emmanuel Macron today (Saturday) before the start of a conference in Baghdad.

Macron arrived in Iraq this morning (Friday) and was welcomed by Mustafa al-Kazemi.

The French president is scheduled to attend the Baghdad conference and travel to Kurdistan and Mosul on Sunday.

Kazemi and Macron press conference and emphasis on cooperation in various fields

The Iraqi Prime Minister stressed at a joint press conference after meeting with Emmanuel Macron the importance of partnership and cooperation with France in the fields of energy, health and security.

“Iraq and France are the two main partners in the fight against terrorism,” al-Kazemi said.

“France is very important and we respect the role of this country in supporting Iraq,” he added.

On the other hand, Emmanuel Macron also stated in this conference: France attaches great importance to the stability of Iraq and its security and seeks cooperation with this country in various fields.

He added: “Daesh terrorist group has been defeated because of the courage of the Iraqis.”

“We welcome the progress made by the Iraqi government in holding the next elections,” he said, emphasizing France’s commitment to supporting Iraq and supporting its efforts to repatriate refugees and stabilize the liberated areas.

“The region has suffered a lot of injuries and dangers, and today’s conference is a real success for Iraq,” Macron said.

Barham Salih warm welcome from Macron in Baghdad Palace

Iraqi President Barham Salih met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Baghdad today (Saturday).

