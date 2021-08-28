Forces affiliated with Iraqi holy shrines examine mechanisms for holding Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA- The forces affiliated with the Holy shrines of Iraq, under the title of “Hashd Atabat Muqaddas”, announced their early preparations for holding Arbaeen pilgrimage after the success of the plan to hold the Ashura pilgrimage with the presence of millions.

The Hashd Atabat Muqaddas, which consists of two divisions of Al-Abbas (AS) and Imam Ali (A.S), as well as two divisions of Ali Akbar (A.S) and Ansar Al-Marjaiyat, discussed the issue of holding the Arbaeen ceremony from different angles at a meeting in Karbala yesterday.

In this meeting, which was held behind closed doors, the commanders of the forces affiliated with the Atabat Mobilization also reviewed the annual plan for securing the pilgrimage of Arbaeen Imam Hussain (A.S) and the strategies for holding it.

According to this report, the Atabat mobilization forces provide security for the Arbaeen and Ashura pilgrimages every year. These forces manage all the security measures for the pilgrims from the entrance to the holy city of Karbala until the end of the ceremony.

The responsibility of Imam Ali’s (A.S) combat brigade is also to provide security for the anniversary of the passing away of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) within the framework of the command of the popular mobilization operation in the Central Euphrates.

Ansar Al-Marjaiyat forces have also been added this year to provide security for the Arbaeen pilgrimage and to manage the central procession of the Hashd Atabat Muqaddas.

