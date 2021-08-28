How ruthless were the enemies of Imam Hussain (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that when Imam Hussain (AS) was lying badly injured unable to stand up, became aware that Yazid’s army attacked his family’s camps. Imam (AS) tried hard to stand up and defend his family, but could not. He sat on his knees and shouted as strongly as he could: Woe to you the followers of Abu Sofyan (Yazid’s grandfather), if you have no religion and you do not fear the Day of Judgement at least be fair in this world. I am the only one left to fight you, why are you attacking my family’s camps/tents? Do not attack them as long as I am alive. This saying of Imam (AS) was so hard-rendering that Shimr (the cursed one) said: Let’s kill him first [1]!

