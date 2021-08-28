Tokyo 2020 Paralympics – Powerlifting | First gold medal for Iranian convoy (video)

SHAFQANA- Rouhollah Rostami managed to record the first gold medal of the Iranian convoy in the Tokyo Paralympics by lifting 234 kg weight.

Rouhollah Rostami, the national player of Iran in the 80 kg category and the world record holder in this category, started his competition with 8 opponents from Greece, Ukraine, Brazil, Colombia, Georgia, Italy, Egypt and China at 2:00 PM. Rostami started his competition by choosing a weight of 225 kg and succeeded in controlling it. The correct control of this weight was achieved while Rostami’s record was 14 kg more than the second person.

He succeeded in his second attempt to control the weight of 228 kg. Finally, Rouhollah Rostami managed to record the first gold medal of the Iranian convoy in the Tokyo Paralympics by controlling weight of 234 kg. Chinese powerlifter Xiaofei Gu won the silver medal in the 215kg category, and Egypt’s Mohamed Elelfat claimed the bronze medal with 212kg in the minus 80kg category. With the brilliance that Iranian weightlifters have left at the Tokyo Paralympics with a gold and a silver medal, the memory of Siamand Rahman, an Iranian weightlifter who made a shocking death in March 2020, has been revived.



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English