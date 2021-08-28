Iranian FM meets with Egyptian President

SHAFAQNA- The Iranian Foreign Minister met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the side-lines of a meeting of heads of delegations attending a regional meeting in support of Iraq.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Baghdad this morning (Saturday) to attend a regional meeting in support of Iraq. The meeting was attended by the President of Egypt, the Prime Minister of Kuwait, the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Emir of Qatar, the King of Jordan, the President of France, the Foreign Minister of Turkey, the Foreign Minister of Dubai, the Ruler of Dubai, the Deputy Prime Minister and the Prime Minister of the UAE.

