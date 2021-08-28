https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/88838A64-4CFF-4DE6-A457-2969A647CA97.jpeg 640 960 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-08-28 16:11:432021-08-28 17:27:44Photos: Emir of Qatar & Egypt's President meet on side-lines of Baghdad Conference
The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency said: “Al-Sisi stressed Egypt’s desire for integrated and fruitful cooperation with Qatar.” The Emir of Qatar also expressed satisfaction with the positive developments in bilateral relations.
Photos: Emir of Qatar & Egypt’s President meet on side-lines of Baghdad Conference
SHAFAQNA- The Egyptian presidency has released images of today’s meeting between Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and the Emir of Qatar.
The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency said: “Al-Sisi stressed Egypt’s desire for integrated and fruitful cooperation with Qatar.” The Emir of Qatar also expressed satisfaction with the positive developments in bilateral relations.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!