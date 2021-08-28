Date :Saturday, August 28th, 2021 | Time : 16:11 |ID: 228032 | Print

Photos: Emir of Qatar & Egypt’s President meet on side-lines of Baghdad Conference

SHAFAQNA- The Egyptian presidency has released images of today’s meeting between Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and the Emir of Qatar.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency said: “Al-Sisi stressed Egypt’s desire for integrated and fruitful cooperation with Qatar.” The Emir of Qatar also expressed satisfaction with the positive developments in bilateral relations.

