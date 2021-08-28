Full details of Baghdad Conference by Fouad Hussein: Iran-Saudi Arabia meetings in Iraq begin and continue

SHAFAQNA- The Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership will reduce the pressures and tensions that the region suffers from, said the Iraqi Foreign Minister.

“The Baghdad Conference is an important event for the neighboring countries to come together with the Persian Gulf countries, Egypt and France,” Fouad Hussein told a news conference after the Baghdad Conference on Cooperation and Partnership. He added: “Baghdad has been able to bring together forces and different countries to see if there are any problems. Baghdad is in a state of dialogue, joint regional action and problem-solving through talks.”

Stating that Baghdad Conference would reduce regional pressures and tensions, Hussein said: “Iraq’s stability has a positive impact on regional stability. A joint statement outlining a range of issues was agreed upon. Most of these issues are related to supporting Iraq and its sovereignty.” He said that the Baghdad conference entered into economic relations between neighboring countries, adding: “The Baghdad meeting will continue and will be an example of future meetings. Iraq is a mediator between different countries and the result is to reach this stage.”

The Head of the Iraqi Diplomatic Service, noting that the meetings between Saudi Arabia and Iran are still going on and have started in Iraq, said: “Negotiations between Tehran and Riyadh are continuing in Baghdad, and it is they who determine the nature of those meetings. The closing statement of the Baghdad conference referred to the situation in Iraq and the Chinese prelude to the October elections.”

Stressing that the closing statement of the Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference emphasized full support for Iraq, he said: “The Baghdad meeting was extensive and was different from the previous meetings of the Arab countries. Iraq has good relations with all neighboring countries, including Syria. We were reluctant to raise differences at Baghdad conferences.”

“We have sent verbal messages to the Syrian government explaining why they were not invited to the Baghdad conference,” he said. “Syria understands why it was not invited to the Baghdad Conference. We will continue our efforts, and the interests of Iraq need to create a kind of balance in the region,” he continued.

He also unveiled the idea of ​​holding the second “Baghdad for Cooperation and Partnership” conference in Amman, Jordan, with a broader framework and inviting other countries to participate, and said: “These ideas will be discussed at future joint meetings.”

