Barham Salih & King of Jordan emphasize need to end regional tensions through dialogue

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi president and King Abdullah II met on the sidelines of the Baghdad summit and stressed the need to end regional tensions through dialogue.

The Iraqi presidential statement reads: Barham Salih received Abdullah II, King of Jordan, today (Saturday) August 28, 2021.

The statement said: “In this meeting, the deep bilateral relations that bring together these two neighboring countries and two brotherly nations were discussed, so that the importance of strengthening them in various fields through bilateral agreements as well as trilateral cooperation with Egypt was emphasized. It was also noted that this cooperation is important and serves the whole region through the realization of economic and commercial achievements by supporting investment and cooperation in the sectors of power and oil lines and infrastructure projects.”

During the meeting, the two sides discussed developments in the region and emphasized the importance of the Baghdad Conference for cooperation and participation in strengthening cooperation, overcoming crises and moving towards security and stability in the region as a priority for all and the need to end tensions through effective and serious dialogue, and a move towards the prospects of joint cooperation in the economy, trade and investment that will promote a better life for all the people of the region.

Barham Salih stressed: “Iraq’s balanced relations are aimed at achieving security and stability in the region, and Iraq’s role in this is important, and its security and stability must be guaranteed.”

King Abdullah, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the reunion in Baghdad and praised the growing common ground.

In a meeting with the Iraqi President, the King of Jordan reaffirmed his country’s support for Iraq in maintaining its security and stability, and stated that he looks forward to strengthening economic and trade relations through the prospects set in this field and strengthening the agreements reached between the two sides.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English