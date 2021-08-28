Quran recitation contest planned in Egypt

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Egypt’s Al-Azhar plans to organize the preliminary stage of a Quran contest to identify top Egyptian Qaris for recording of ten Qira’at (recitations) and twenty Riwayat of Quran.

According to almasryalyoum.com, the 16-day competition will be held with the participation of 450 Quran reciters. The Qaris will compete in 48 sessions, which will be held three times a day, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time.

A committee of experts supervise the contest, which will conclude on September 14. Top Qaris will be introduced at the end of the competition and their recitation of the entire Quran in ten Qiraat and twenty Riwayat will then be recorded.

Egypt is a country in North Africa with a population of around 96 million. Muslims account for around 90 percent of the country’s total population.

Quranic activities are very common in the Muslim-majority Arab country and many of the Muslim world’s top Qaris in the past and present have been Egyptian.