Karbala painting, calligraphy exhibition held in Pakistan

The event was organized by the Iranian cultural center in Peshawar on Saturday. The exhibition was inaugurated in the hall of the Art Department of the University of Peshawar with the presence of Rabia Basri, a member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly, Hossein Maleki, Deputy Consul General of Iran in Peshawar, and Mehran Eskandarian, Director of Khana-e-Farhang.

The exhibition held in memory of the martyrs of Karbala, had 72 works by Shiite, Sunni, and Christian professors and artists from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It was enthusiastically welcomed and visited by university presidents, professors, as well as a large number of students and artists from different cities.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the judges selected the best works in the fields of painting and calligraphy and awarded cash prizes, shields, and certificates.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MP Rabia Basri on the occasion said participants in this competition have exhibited paintings on Karbala tragedy and calligraphy of Ashura.

She added the Iranian culture center as a representative of a friendly and neighboring country, has been active in various fields, including holding seminars, conferences, exhibitions, and other cultural programs, and has established friendly and cordial relations with academics.

Mehran Eskandarian, Director of Khana-e-Farhang also appreciated the cooperation of the University of Peshawar in holding this magnificent program.

While explaining the goals of the exhibition, he said cultural, artistic, scientific and academic, promoted friendship and closeness between the two honorable nations of Iran and Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning that after the opening ceremony of this exhibition, a memorial sapling called “Long live the friendship between Iran and Pakistan” was planted by the representative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Director of Khana-e-Farhang.