What happened in 2011 requires political reform rather than attempts to distort facts documented with evidence: Al-Wefaq

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: The Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society said that “the Bahraini regime is bringing back, through its newspapers, media and cronies, during this period the talk about the 2011 events. It is trying hard to prevent and obscure any talk about the need for comprehensive political reform, creating arguments and lies which it promotes, believes in and tries to convince fools with. It is bringing back the memory of 2011 events as a way to counter the demand for comprehensive political reform.

Al-Wefaq stressed that the extremist official media discourse and the attempt to draw a picture similar to what took place in 2011 calls for pity for its promoters and anyone who backs them. If the regime wants to open the wounds of 2011 and speak about the truth of what happened, everything is documented by evidence, whether it be the demolition of mosques, killing of innocent people, and abuse of citizens as well as the documented sectarianism and the state organized terrorist crimes.

“We firmly believe that all the emerging headlines confirm that the mentality of demolition, murder, exclusion, sectarian cleansing and state terrorism that has dominated the country is still alive today with all its hatred, because it hasn’t had enough of money and blood, wants more and feels that its non-national interests are being targeted by any talk about the country’s need for reform, which has become larger, wider, more entrenched, more persistent and deeper, even if the regime turns a deaf ear to the truth.”

Below is the full statement of the 6 topics:

First: The events of 2011 include facts documented by the report of Mr. Bassiouni (Bahrain Independent Commission of Inquiry) and dozens of international reports, notably the reports and stances of the United Nations, Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and foreign ministries of major countries, led by the United States, Britain and European countries and others, as well as hundreds of organizations that emphasize that the country is not on the right track and that the solution lies in justice, dialogue and comprehensive political reform.

Second: The events of 2011 included lies, illusions and fantasies, fabricated by the state security mentality. International reports and the BICI confirmed that they were lies and soon revealed their falsehood and were confirmed by the internal investigations clearly. The Bahraini memory does not forget these lies in details, which were fabricated by the security and military services and the cheap state media at that time, noting that all of the lies have failed, but some want to promote them out of fear for their own interests, money and gifts that may stop when the crises are over.

Third: Our people did not forget all the ridiculous and cheap charges that were used in that period and which simple people inside and outside the country were tricked with from the roundabout tunnel to the occupation of Al-Salmaniya hospital by doctors and the cutting of the muezzin’s tongue. The list is very long and is full of lies which were proven wrong by the royal committee. They were a failed plan to put an end to the peaceful movement. All these lies also fell and expired after they were the cause for killings, kidnappings, attacks, torture, defamation, cleansing and sectarianism.

Fourth: The headlines about the coup and terrorism fell and turned out to be a lie. The movement was peaceful as none of the public and private properties were touched. All attempts were planned and organized by security and media agencies, which performed a cheap theatrical performance, during which they used the blood of the innocents, Muslim mosques, dignities and the sanctities of the people of Bahrain, which were wasted and violated.

Fifth: The extremist state media discourse and the attempt to draw a picture similar to the 2011 situation calls for feeling pity for its promoters. If the regime wants to open the wounds of 2011 and speak about the truth of what happened, everything is documented by evidence, whether the demolition of mosques, killing of innocent people, and abuse of citizens, as well as the documented sectarianism and the state organized terrorist crimes (BICI documented 500 pages on these details) to show the terrorism that has taken place. However, the people of Bahrain have focused on the need to build an inclusive homeland in which everyone is equal, but the 2011 bloody sectarian conspiracy mentality is still trying to take control of the conversation in order to escape natural consequences.

Sixth: The people of Bahrain are still insistent on the patriotic demands and solutions and patriotism of the movement as well as Islamic unity, and still have their heart and mind set on the interest of the country and its security and stability in defiance of all internal and external attempts to poison its national environment. The people of Bahrain have proved that they will not abandon these demands until the last moment, and their adherence to patriotism is what drives them to cling to the need for democratic transition, social justice and rebuilding of the state in accordance with the constitutional consensus and social contract and taking care of the interests of all people of this country, in addition to protecting them and providing all of them with security.