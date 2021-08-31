Arbaeen 2021: Vaccination is necessary for pilgrims to Karbala

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi government has issued a statement announcing the latest decision which mandates vaccination for all pilgrims heading to the country for Arbaeen.

The government has required all Iraqi nationals and foreign pilgrims to the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A. S) to received COVID vaccination ahead of departure for Arbaeen ceremony, Taqrib News Agency reported.

Part of the statement reads,” vaccination is the condition for allowing pilgrims to the city.”

Pilgrims who intend to depart for Karbala should receive two doses of COVID vaccine and Iraqi Foreign Ministry has announced to all embassies across globe to check the vaccination certificates for all those asking for visa otherwise they will be rejected from entering the city.

Iraqi government will issue 15-day visas for all pilgrims from across the globe and 5,000 pilgrims from each country will be admitted to Arbaeen ceremonies.

PCR test for all foreign pilgrims will be conducted at airports for 60,000 Iraqi dinars.