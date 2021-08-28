Emmanuel Macron: Baghdad summit was a victory for Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The French president wrote on his Twitter page after attending the Baghdad summit that Paris supports peace and stability in Iraq.

“The fight against terrorism, the presentation of vital regional plans and the response to threats in the Middle East, all can only be achieved through joint cooperation” wrote Emmanuel Macron.

He stressed that the Baghdad summit was historic and a victory for Iraq, and that new co-operation was needed to resolve the issue.

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi met this evening (Saturday) with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is in Baghdad to attend a conference.

During the meeting, al-Halbousi welcomed Macron and welcomed his participation in the Baghdad conference, his support for the Iraqi government and its institutions, and his support for peace in the region in order to achieve development and stability.

He also stressed Iraq’s desire to strengthen ties of mutual cooperation and coordination of bilateral positions in various fields and circles in the interests of the people of the two countries.

During the meeting, Macron emphasized his country’s support for Iraq and praised its role in the region and also in creating opportunities for dialogue between its countries in the context of strengthening and stabilizing the region.

The French president stressed that Paris would keep its forces in Iraq as part of a counter-terrorism operation.

French President Emmanuel Macron told a news conference in Baghdad that French troops would remain in Iraq as long as the Iraqi government needed French troops, whether the United States decided to withdraw or not.

“We are here to support the stability and security of Iraq. France will continue its mission to support Iraq in the fight against terrorism within the framework of the anti-ISIS coalition,” he said.

He stressed security and economic co-operation and the prevention of dangerous changes in the region.

Macron also met with Iraqi President Barham Salih at the Baghdad Palace today. The strengthening of bilateral relations and its development, as well as Arab and international developments, were among the topics of the meeting.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English