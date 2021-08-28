Al-Kazemi emphasizes Iraq’s desire to establish best bilateral relations with Egypt

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister met with the Egyptian President on the sidelines of the Baghdad Summit and stressed that they want to strengthen bilateral relations.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi on Saturday stressed Iraq’s desire to establish better bilateral relations with Egypt.

Mustafa al-Kazemi met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the Baghdad Cooperation and Participation Summit, the prime minister’s press office said in a statement.

During the meeting, Kazemi stressed Iraq’s desire to establish the best bilateral relations and strengthen joint cooperation with Egypt and other friendly and regional and neighboring countries.

According to the statement, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen the partnership between Iraq and Egypt in the field of bilateral development in accordance with the common interests and inspired by the principles of security, peace and cooperation.

For his part, the Egyptian President reaffirmed his confidence that joint cooperation, sustainable development and good intentions will increase security and stability in the region.

In a meeting with Mustafa al-Kazemi, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi stressed that the Baghdad Cooperation and Participation Conference is an important step based on economic development and strengthening stability.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English