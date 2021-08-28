Iran’s FM meets with Barham Salih; Raisi invites Iraqi counterpart to visit Iran

SHAFQANA- During a meeting with the Iraqi President in Baghdad, the Iranian Foreign Minister handed over the official invitation of his Iranian counterpart to visit Tehran.

The Information Office of Barham Salih, issued a statement this evening (Saturday), announcing that he had received the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, at the Baghdad Palace.

According to the statement, the Iraqi President and the Iranian Foreign Minister discussed the relations between the two neighboring countries and their importance, as well as the need to strengthen relations in various fields and activate the memorandums and agreements concluded between the two countries in economic sectors and strengthening trade.

During the meeting, Salih said that Iraq, with its balanced relations, seeks stability and peace in the region and an end to the existing tensions in it, and tries to converge the interests of the nations, emphasizing the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership is an important development in the realization of these common visions through the establishment of frameworks and understandings that are a path for the desired future of the region.

Stating that the great challenges facing all countries in the region, and in particular the confrontation with terrorism, health conditions and the risks associated with climate change and environmental protection, require dialogue and reliance on commonalities, the President of Iraq stressed that a secure, stable and sovereign Iraq is an essential element for the security and stability of the region.

Amir Abdullahian, in turn, handed over the official invitation of Hujjatoeslam Sayyid Ibrahim Raisi, the President of Iran, to his Iraqi counterpart Salih to visit Iran.

While emphasizing that Tehran supports the security and stability of Iraq and wants to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields, the Iranian Foreign Minister praised Baghdad’s diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions and to host a conference on cooperation and partnership in this field.

Iraqi PM meets with Iranian FM in Baghdad

Mustafa al-Kazemi, in a meeting with Hossein Amir Abdullahian on the sidelines of the Baghdad summit, stressed the importance of joint cooperation between the countries of the region to achieve stability and development.

On Saturday, on the sidelines of the Baghdad Summit, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazsmi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and stressed the importance of joint cooperation between the countries of the region to achieve stability and development.

Al-Kazemi met with Foreign Minister Amir Abdullahian and the head of the Iranian delegation on the sidelines of the Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference, the prime minister’s press office said in a statement.

The statement added: “In this meeting, Al-Kazemi stressed the importance of joint cooperation and bilateral work in order to respond to the problems of the region and the needs of its people in sustainable development and achieving stability.”

Al-Kazemi stressed that Iraq’s aspiration is to establish the best relations with the brotherly and friendly countries of the region, develop the interests of the people and strengthen stability, opportunities for economic development and increasing cooperation.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, in turn, praised Iraq’s role in the convergence of views and stressed the desire of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to stabilize Iraq and strengthen its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized Tehran’s support for Baghdad in the fight against terrorism and the remnants of ISIS, and called the Baghdad Cooperation and Participation Conference a positive step in strengthening cooperation between the countries of the region.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English