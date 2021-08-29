Divine Thrown as described in the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – It is described in Ayah 59 of Surah Al-Furqan: “Allah (SWT) who created the heavens and the earth and all that is in between, in six days, and is firmly established on the Throne (of Authority), Allah (SWT) Most Gracious; then ask about God from the one who is well aware of this fact.” And also in Ayah 15 of Surah Ghafir, it is said: “Raised high above ranks, (God is) the Lord of the Throne (of Authority), by God’s Command the Spirit is sent to any of God’s servants as God pleases, that it may warn (mankind) of the Day of Mutual Meeting.” And in Ayah 7 of Surah Ghafir, it is mentioned: “Those who carry the Throne and those around it praise Glory to their Lord; believe in God, and implore forgiveness for those who believe: Our Lord, Thy reach is over all things, in Mercy and knowledge. Forgive, then, those who turn in repentance, and follow Divine Path, and preserve them from the penalty of the hell fire.”

According to above Ayahs of the holy Quran, Allah (SWT) is firmly established on the Divine of Authority, and God is the Lord/Master/Owner of the Divine Thrown, and a group carry the Thrown; so this Thrown cannot be made from stone, wood or other materials. Rather as the Prophet (PBUH) and the Infallible Imams (AS) explained, the four pillars of the Divine Thrown are from Tasbihat Arba’ah; meaning ‘Sobhan-Allahe’, ‘Wal Hamdu-Lillahe’, ‘Wala’Ilaha’ Ill’lahu’, ‘Wal’Lahu’ Akbar’. Therefore, Allah (SWT) rules everything and everyone on the bases of Tawhid, Absolute Purity, Sacredness, Greatness; that is why Allah (SWT) is the only God and unique with all the Divine Attributes.