Emmanuel Macron wants to introduce book contains a picture of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani + Photos

Date: Sunday, August 29th, 2021
Macron in Iraq

Emmanuel Macron wants to introduce book contains a picture of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

/0 Comments/in , , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Kazemayn’s Holy Shrines last night with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi.

During the visit, Macron asked for the introduction of a book entitled “Human Works of Religious Authority in Defense of Christians and Other Religions and Minorities,” on the cover of which was the image of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

