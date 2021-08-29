Macron visits Al-Sa’a Church in Ninawa+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The French president visited the Al-Sa’a Church in Ninawa.

Emmanuel Macron arrived in Ninawa today (Sunday) with Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein and was welcomed by Najaf Governor Najim Abdullah al-Jubouri and a number of officials.

“France will be the biggest supporter of the reconstruction of the Church of the Resurrection and other churches in Mosul,” the French president said during a visit to the church.

The church was destroyed by the ISIS terrorist group in 2016.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English